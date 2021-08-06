Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.58 on Friday, reaching C$59.35. 211,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,910. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.78.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.30.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

