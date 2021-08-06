Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,614. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,277,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,254,000 after buying an additional 552,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $46,385,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 758.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after buying an additional 1,130,475 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 54.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,775,000 after buying an additional 427,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

