State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 650 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

