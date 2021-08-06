State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 290 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after buying an additional 340,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after buying an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in UniFirst by 14.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 41.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 119,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNF opened at $214.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.99. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

