State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $409.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

