State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $535.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.09. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,497 shares of company stock worth $17,802,093 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

