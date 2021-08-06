State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $128.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.