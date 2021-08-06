State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,179 shares of company stock worth $7,976,570. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

ALRM opened at $85.41 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.30. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

