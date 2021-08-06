State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,341 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $457.27 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

