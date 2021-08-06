State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 35,040 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $19,915,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 19.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 470,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 567.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 420.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 462,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

