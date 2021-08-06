State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after acquiring an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.