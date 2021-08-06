State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MiX Telematics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIXT opened at $14.49 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $351.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIXT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

