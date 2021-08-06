State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $348,000 Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IES were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in IES by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of IES by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IES by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,516. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

