State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $360,000 Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Regional Management worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE RM opened at $58.17 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $618.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

