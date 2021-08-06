State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $84.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.50. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.