Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLJF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

