Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$54.00. The company traded as low as C$43.68 and last traded at C$43.68. 58,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 154,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.70.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SJ. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.91.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6316564 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

