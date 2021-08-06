Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STLA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.