StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.94

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 1957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.