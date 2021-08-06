Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 163,720 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 167,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 180,723 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 148,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $632.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

