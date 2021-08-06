Steve Tutewohl Sells 25,030 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Tutewohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Steve Tutewohl sold 200 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,400.00.

EVH opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

