Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Tandem Diabetes Care Put Options (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,520% compared to the average daily volume of 97 put options.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.07 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.60. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

