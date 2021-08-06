Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Qurate Retail Call Options (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,440% compared to the typical daily volume of 342 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597. Company insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $3,971,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.