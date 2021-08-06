STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.970 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.94-$1.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,896. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

