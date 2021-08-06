Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,438 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $183.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

