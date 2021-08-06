Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

