Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40.

