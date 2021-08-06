Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman Acquires 234,934 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SUI opened at $197.60 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

