Sun (New) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $122.52 million and $11.82 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00123424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

