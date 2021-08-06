Suncoast Equity Management Has $16.63 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management owned 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $16,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $187.54. 25,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.14. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

