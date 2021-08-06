Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 271.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.0% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 152.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

SHW traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.26. 19,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,418. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $216.42 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

