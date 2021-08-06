Suncoast Equity Management Purchases New Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 10.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STE stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $151.79 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.