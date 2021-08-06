Suncoast Equity Management Sells 649 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Suncoast Equity Management lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 619.5% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,950,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,373 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $241.20. 257,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $469.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

