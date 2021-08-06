SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.08. SunPower shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 49,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SunPower by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SunPower by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

