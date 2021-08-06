SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $81.45 million and $68.79 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009655 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

