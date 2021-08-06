Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.70. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

