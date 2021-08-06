Supremex (SXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.60 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Supremex has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$64.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.
