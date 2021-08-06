Supremex (SXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$53.60 million during the quarter.

Get Supremex alerts:

Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Supremex has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$64.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

In other Supremex news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$230,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,017,545.50.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.