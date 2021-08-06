Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 226.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

SRGA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 342,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. Research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 1,582,968 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Surgalign by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

