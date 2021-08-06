Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 226.80% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
SRGA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 342,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgalign by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 1,582,968 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Surgalign by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,961 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Surgalign Company Profile
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
