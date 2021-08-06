SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SuRo Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSSS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,819. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.25.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 63.38%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

