SVB Leerink Cuts Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $47.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

DRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $13,575.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

