Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

SCMWY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

