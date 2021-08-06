Switch Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Switch coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Switch has a market cap of $186,758.15 and $157,893.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00375295 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.93 or 0.00753362 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Switch Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

