Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of SY1 stock traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €125.55 ($147.71). 370,805 shares of the stock traded hands. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €117.30.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

