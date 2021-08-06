SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0455 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $27,222.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00391263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.01093363 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,744,706 coins and its circulating supply is 118,408,888 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

