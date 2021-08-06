SyncFab Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00861424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00096787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00042427 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

