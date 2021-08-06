Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 560 ($7.32). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 528 ($6.90). 1,454,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,357. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 288.60 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 754.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 524.21.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

