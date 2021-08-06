TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.83 ($30.39).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEG shares. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ETR:TEG opened at €28.59 ($33.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.54. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €22.22 ($26.14) and a 1 year high of €28.89 ($33.99).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

