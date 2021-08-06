Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 1,500 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -239.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.