Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.56.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.44. 5,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,246. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.