Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.56.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.44. 5,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,246. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.