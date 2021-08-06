Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $102.00 to $123.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.50. 8,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -235.87 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

